Judge injured both hands on a stolen base attempt during Wednesday's game versus the Twins but said after the contest he's "all good," Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Judge's hands got jammed into the dirt on an awkward slide into third base, with the right hand taking the brunt of it. He was checked out by the Yankees' training staff and was seen flexing his right hand multiple times. However, Judge remained in the game and picked up a walk and a single in three more plate appearances. It's possible manager Aaron Boone will use this as an excuse to give his slugger a day off Thursday, but it seems as though Judge will be fine.