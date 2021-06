Judge went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and two walks in a 6-5 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Judge was a pest all game for Boston pitchers, with singles in the first and third, an RBI fielder's choice in the fourth and walks in the seventh and ninth, though the effort wasn't enough for a New York victory. This was the first game of the season Judge has been on base four times and he increased an impressive slash line to .295/.398/.540.