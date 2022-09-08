Judge went 1-for-5 with five walks, a solo home run and a stolen base Wednesday as the Yankees swept a doubleheader with the Twins.

Minnesota's pitchers tried their best to work around the major-league home run leader, but Judge still launched his 55th homer of the season in the fourth inning of the matinee off rookie Louie Varland -- his fourth straight game with a long ball. He then showed off his athleticism by stealing his career-high 16th base of the year in the nightcap. Since the beginning of August, Judge has been an offensive juggernaut, slashing .312/.479/.725 over 33 games with 13 homers, six steals, 23 runs and 27 RBI.