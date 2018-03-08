Yankees' Aaron Judge: On track for Opening Day
Judge (shoulder) is on track to be ready for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge was eased into spring training after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in November, but he appears to be close to 100 percent after appearing in a handful of Grapefruit League games. "When I first got down here, there was a little soreness left in there but this past week especially, it's pain-free, no soreness, been feeling great," the slugger said. This is certainly encouraging, as Judge stated earlier in camp that he didn't expect to feel 100 percent until Opening Day. Now that his shoulder is pain free, he should have plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Returns to action Friday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Starting at DH on Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Doesn't expect to feel 100 percent until Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: To make spring debut Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could play in Grapefruit League next week•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Expected to take batting practice Monday•
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...