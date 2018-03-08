Judge (shoulder) is on track to be ready for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge was eased into spring training after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in November, but he appears to be close to 100 percent after appearing in a handful of Grapefruit League games. "When I first got down here, there was a little soreness left in there but this past week especially, it's pain-free, no soreness, been feeling great," the slugger said. This is certainly encouraging, as Judge stated earlier in camp that he didn't expect to feel 100 percent until Opening Day. Now that his shoulder is pain free, he should have plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season.