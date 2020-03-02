Yankees' Aaron Judge: Optimism abounds Sunday
Judge (shoulder) was "doing better" Sunday after working with the training staff Saturday, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism about Judge's shoulder issue Sunday, though he couldn't provide clarity about what inspired the positive outlook aside from stating "It's just how I'm feeling." Per Boone, Judge's discomfort -- which is located near his armpit -- has not surfaced while throwing and is only present when he swings a bat. There's still a chance Judge could be ready for Opening Day, though the team's inability to pinpoint the cause of the outfielder's discomfort suggests he won't be getting into a game anytime soon.
