Yankees' Aaron Judge: Out of Monday's lineup
Judge is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Judge has been a staple of the Yankees' lineup, hitting .317 with seven homers in 27 games. He'll get his first day off of the season Monday though, allowing Giancarlo Stanton to pick up a start in right field while Gary Sanchez takes over as the designated hitter and Austin Romine logs a start behind the plate to fill the void in the lineup.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Bangs out three hits Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Turns in three-hit performance•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Smacks sixth homer•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Connects for fifth home run•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Reaches home-run milestone•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers again against Orioles•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...