Yankees' Aaron Judge: Out of Sunday's lineup
Judge is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Over the last seven games, Judge has hit six home runs and accumulated 12 RBI. He'll get the day off so that he can be well-rested headed into Tuesday's wild-card game versus the Twins. Tyler Austin will head to right field in his place.
