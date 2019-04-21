Yankees' Aaron Judge: Out with significant oblique strain
Judge (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
Manager Aaron Boone called the injury a "pretty significant strain" Sunday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. There is no timeline, but Judge is expected to miss significant time with the injury. It appears that Mike Tauchman will be in line for significant playing time, at least in the short term. Thairo Estrada was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
