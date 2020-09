Judge (calf) hit, ran and took the field in a simulated game Monday, Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Judge was expected to miss about three weeks when he landed on the injured list with a calf strain for the second time this season in late August. That time period will expire this Friday, and he appears to be roughly still on that timeline, with Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reporting that he's expected back at some point this week.