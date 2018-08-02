Yankees' Aaron Judge: Participates in workout

Judge took part in some agility drills at Fenway Park on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Judge was placed on the disabled list Friday after suffering a chip fracture in his right wrist. It's good news that he's working to stay in shape, and his next test will be to take dry swings and hit off a tee, which should take place within the next week if all goes well.

