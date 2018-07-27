Yankees' Aaron Judge: Placed on DL
Judge (wrist) was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game.
As expected, Judge was shifted to the DL after suffering a chip fracture in his right wrist during Thursday's game. The Yankees announced that he will be shut down from swinging a bat for about three weeks, so don't expect to see him back in action at the big-league level until the end of August, at the earliest. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Tyler Wade from the minors. Look for Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton to regularly make up the three-man outfield while Neil Walker is in line for an increase in playing time at the DH spot.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Suffers chip fracture in wrist, out at least three weeks•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Awaiting MRI results•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hospital bound for MRI•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Leaves after being hit by pitch•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Triple short of cycle•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches 23rd homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...