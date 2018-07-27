Yankees' Aaron Judge: Placed on DL

Judge (wrist) was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game.

As expected, Judge was shifted to the DL after suffering a chip fracture in his right wrist during Thursday's game. The Yankees announced that he will be shut down from swinging a bat for about three weeks, so don't expect to see him back in action at the big-league level until the end of August, at the earliest. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Tyler Wade from the minors. Look for Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton to regularly make up the three-man outfield while Neil Walker is in line for an increase in playing time at the DH spot.

