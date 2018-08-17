Yankees' Aaron Judge: Plays catch, could resume swinging bat Friday

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge (wrist) was able to play catch and could begin taking dry swings prior to Friday's game, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

If Judge is able to resume swinging Friday, or even sometime within the next couple days, there remains a chance that he could return to the fold before the end of August. Just playing catch was a big step forward for the outfielder, especially considering he received a cortisone shot in the wrist earlier this week due to some lingering discomfort. Once he's able to begin taking real cuts, a better idea of his eventual return will come into view.