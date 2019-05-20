Yankees' Aaron Judge: Plays catch Monday

Judge (oblique) played catch and ran on the field Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It's a positive step for the slugging outfielder, who hadn't resumed baseball activities since suffering a significant oblique strain in April. Manager Aaron Boone said Judge "continues to show progress" but isn't ready to swing a bat yet, so he still looks to be a ways off from a return.

