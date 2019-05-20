Yankees' Aaron Judge: Plays catch Monday
Judge (oblique) played catch and ran on the field Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
It's a positive step for the slugging outfielder, who hadn't resumed baseball activities since suffering a significant oblique strain in April. Manager Aaron Boone said Judge "continues to show progress" but isn't ready to swing a bat yet, so he still looks to be a ways off from a return.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Limited to non-baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Out with significant oblique strain•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Expected to head to injured list•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Set for MRI on oblique•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Exits with apparent injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start