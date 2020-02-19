Yankees' Aaron Judge: Plays catch Wednesday
Judge (shoulder) was spotted throwing from 90 feet while playing catch with teammate Brett Gardner during Wednesday's full-squad workout, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
The Yankees barred Judge from playing catch a day earlier as a matter of maintenance for his sore right shoulder, so Wednesday's activity represents a small step forward for the slugger. Ackert also notes that Judge took part in outfield drills, though he wasn't throwing to the infield after shagging flyballs. Judge should gradually increase his throwing distance along with the intensity of his workouts in the days to come, and at this point, there's seemingly little concern that he'll be at risk of missing Opening Day. His Grapefruit League debut will likely be delayed while he works through the shoulder issue, however.
