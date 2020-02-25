Play

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Plays soft toss Monday

Judge (shoulder) hit off a tee, participated in soft-toss drills, and threw from 90 feet Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

While Monday marked the first time Judge has taken part in soft-toss, he's now hit off a tee four consecutive days, and the fact that his daily routine includes throwing suggests that he is progressing from the right shoulder injury that has hampered his start to spring training. While manager Aaron Boone indicated that there is no date set for Judge to play in a game, his status for Opening Day remains optimistic.

