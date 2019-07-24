Yankees' Aaron Judge: Posts three hits
Judge went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in Tuesday's 14-12 win over the Twins in 10 innings.
Judge plated both of his runs in the Yankees' big eighth inning, which helped the team overcome an 8-2 deficit. Since returning from a lengthy stay on the injured list due to an oblique issue just over a month ago, Judge has been about as good as fantasy managers could have possibly hoped. During that 25-game stretch, Judge is slashing an immaculate .326/.463/.581 with six home runs, 17 RBI and 19 runs.
