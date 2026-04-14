Judge went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's win over the Angels.

Judge set the tone early by taking Yusei Kikuchi deep for a 456-foot shot as the second batter of the game, giving the Yankees an immediate lead. He later broke a tie in the sixth with a solo homer, giving him six long balls on the season. It was his first multi-homer game of 2026 and the 47th of his career. After a slower start to the season, Judge has been locked in recently, batting 11-for-36 (.306) with three homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored over his last 10 games.