Judge went 1-for-3 with two RBI, one run scored and one steal in Thursday's victory over the Rays.

Judge opened the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth and proceeded to steal second before coming around to score on a Miguel Andujar single. The slugger added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, extending the Yankees' lead to 5-0. Across 23 games in May, Judge has hit 11 homers and collected 23 RBI while slashing .330/.750/1.152.