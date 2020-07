Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Judge is feeling "much better today," Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old was absent from the lineup for Tuesday's intrasquad game, but he was in the outfield shagging balls in batting practice after the game. Judge also participated in batting practice earlier Tuesday, so he appears to be nearing his return from the bout of neck stiffness that has limited him over the past few days.