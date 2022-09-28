Judge went 0-for-1 with two runs and four walks in a 5-2 win against Toronto on Tuesday.

Judge lined out to third base leading off the contest and took a free pass in each of his subsequent four plate appearances. The slugger has gone seven games without a long ball since hitting No. 60 against Pittsburgh on Sept. 20, but that's largely because he's seeing few pitches to hit. Over the seven-contest stretch, Judge has walked 12 times in 31 plate appearances, adding five hits (including three doubles) for a .548 on-base percentage. He has eight games remaining in the regular season to attempt to tie and eclipse Roger Maris' single-season American League record of 61 home runs.