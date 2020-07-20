Judge hit a pair of home runs Sunday in the Yankees' 6-0 exhibition victory over the Mets.
Though he missed all of spring training with a fractured rib and four days of summer camp with a stiff neck, Judge looks like he'll be ready to go for Thursday's season opener versus the Nationals. The outfielder returned to the intrasquad lineup last Wednesday and hit a home run in that contest before adding two more long balls to his ledger Sunday. Judge's health remains a valid concern after he missed at least 50 games in both of the past two seasons, but his fantasy managers can at least install in him in their lineups with some level of confidence to begin the 2020 campaign.