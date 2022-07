Judge went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to Baltimore.

Judge plated the first run of the game with a first-inning double and knocked in another run with a single in the fourth. He finished with his third four-hit performance of the campaign, though this was the first such effort during which he didn't hit a home run. Judge also stole his ninth bag of the season, tying his career-high mark set in 2017.