Yankees' Aaron Judge: Reaches base four times
Judge went 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in Thursday's win over Baltimore.
Judge was a tough out on Opening Day, although the Orioles can find solace in the fact that they kept him in the yard. After being limited to 112 games a season ago, largely due to injury, the 26-year-old slugger will aim to return to his 2017 form, when he launched 52 homers and drove in 114 runs across 155 contests.
