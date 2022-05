Judge went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and three runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the White Sox.

Judge scored a run in the first inning on Giancarlo Stanton's two-run shot before he added a homer of his own in the fourth. He later scored a third and final run on Josh Donaldson's ninth-inning blast. Over the last four games, Judge is 7-for-16 with three homers and eight runs scored. He's improved his season slash line to an impressive .305/.376/.661 through 133 plate appearances.