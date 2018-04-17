Yankees' Aaron Judge: Reaches home-run milestone
Judge went 2-for-4 with his fourth home run of the season, two RBI and two runs in the Yankees' 12-1 trouncing of the Marlins on Monday.
Judge's second-inning homer was his 60th in 197 career games, surpassing Mark McGwire (202 games) as the fastest player in MLB history to reach that milestone. Though big offseason pickup Giancarlo Stanton (.210/.310/.435 line through 71 plate appearances) hasn't met expectations thus far, the early season performances of Judge and shortstop Didi Gregorius (five home runs) have continued to make the Yankees' heart of the order treacherous for opposing pitchers. In addition to supplying his usual pop, Judge has also reduced his strikeout rate from 30.7 to 23.9 percent, offering hope that last season's .284 average may be attainable once again.
