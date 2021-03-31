Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Judge (illness) is "good to go," Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Judge was held out of the lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League finale due to a minor illness, but he participated in team activities Wednesday and looked good in batting practice. The 28-year-old will likely slot into the No. 2 spot for Thursday's season opener against Toronto. Judge appeared in 16 spring games this year and slashed .256/.333/.395 with one home run and two RBI.