Judge (head) will start in right field and bat third Monday against the Twins, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Despite the quick turnaround for Monday's make-up game with the Twins, Judge looks like he'll be ready to play after exiting early in the Yankees' loss to the Mets on Sunday night after experiencing dizziness. Judge never entered the concussion protocol and was apparently feeling better after reporting to the ballpark early Monday, so fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable keeping him in lineups as the Yankees kick off a seven-game week.