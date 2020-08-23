The Yankees plan to activate Judge (calf) from the 10-day injured list ahead of the team's next game Tuesday against the Braves, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge will end up missing just eight games due to the strained right calf, as the Yankees haven't played since Thursday after their weekend series with the Mets was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns. The slugger previously acknowledged that he didn't think he required a stint on the IL in the first place, and he seemingly proved his health by doing baserunning drills a few days ago before stepping in against Jordan Montgomery and J.A. Happ for live at-bats Sunday. Since Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) remains on the IL, the Yankees could ease Judge back into action as a designated hitter rather than deploying him at his normal spot in right field.