Yankees' Aaron Judge: Receives cortisone shot

General manager Brian Cashman said Judge (wrist) had a cortisone injection Tuesday and was able to do a couple outfield drills prior to Wednesday's game, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Cashman stayed away from getting into any specifics regarding Judge's condition, so his timetable remains murky as we approach the initial three-week timeframe for the slugger to resume "swinging in game situations." Though that has clearly been pushed back -- as Judge has yet to resume swinging at all -- the outfielder has been making gradual progress, including tossing balls into a bucket and getting in some underwater work.