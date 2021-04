Judge (side) is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Tampa Bay.

The 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second straight contest while managing soreness in his left side. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, manager Aaron Boone said Judge hit in the cage Friday and won't require any imaging tests, so the outfielder should still be considered day-to-day. Mike Tauchman and Clint Frazier will start in the corner outfield spots for the Yankees in the series opener.