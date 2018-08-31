Yankees' Aaron Judge: Remains without return timetable

Judge (wrist) still has no timetable for his return but manager Aaron Boone said Friday, "We believe Aaron will absolutely be back [this season]), Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Earlier this week Judge was still unable to swing at full strength, so it's unsurprising the Yankees don't have an official return date in mind. The team still appears optimistic of Judge's chances to return to full strength in the next couple weeks.

