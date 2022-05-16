site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-aaron-judge-resting-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Resting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
May 16, 2022
at
4:33 pm ET
•
1 min read
Judge will get the day off Monday in Baltimore.
Judge sits for the first time in the month of May. He owns a 1.059 OPS for the month thus far, improving on his already excellent .961 OPS from April. Giancarlo Stanton will handle right field Monday as DJ LeMahieu serves as the designated hitter.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read