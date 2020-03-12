Yankees' Aaron Judge: Resumes gym workouts

Judge (ribs) indicated Thursday that he's been cleared for workouts in the gym, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

While Judge won't be totally idle while he waits from his fractured rib to heal, he won't be able to resume on-field activities until doctors are satisfied with the results of his CT scans. The Yankees aren't putting a firm timeline on when Judge might be ready for game action, nor is it known at this point whether or not he'll require surgery to address the injury.