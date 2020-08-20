Judge (calf) took part in some running drills on the bases and in right field Thursday, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Based on Lennon's observations, Judge looked to be moving well during the short-burst sprints, offering another sign of optimism that he'll be ready to return from the injured list Saturday when first eligible. While the Yankees would ideally want to ensure that Judge's calf doesn't present any issues for him in the outfield, the team would have the luxury of initially using him as their designated hitter while Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) is sidelined.