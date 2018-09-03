Yankees' Aaron Judge: Resumes swinging

Judge (wrist) was able to swing a bat Monday for the first time since breaking his wrist back in late July, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Judge seems to be finally trending in the right direction, though his return date remains murky. He was only able to take dry swings and swings off a tee, and while he didn't feel pain in his wrist after the session, he'll need to take full batting practice before his recovery can be more properly assessed. The Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen provides them with adequate cover in right field, and they appear to have a Wild Card spot all but locked up, so they can afford to be cautious with the young slugger.