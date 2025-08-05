Judge (elbow) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Judge took swings for a second straight day in Tampa and joined the team in Texas prior to Monday's matchup, according to Erik Boland of Newsday. The slugger was placed on the 10-day IL on July 26 due to a right flexor strain and will be strictly slotted into the DH slot for the next few weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection last Tuesday. Judge has not yet been cleared to throw by the team.