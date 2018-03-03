Judge (shoulder) played five innings in right field and went 0-for-1 with a walk Friday against the Braves.

As planned, Judge received his first spring reps in right field Friday. Judge is going to be rehabbing his shoulder until Opening Day, so his early exit from the game was a precautionary measure to allow the slugger to rest his ailment. Moving forward, the Yankees will likely have judge continue spending time in the outfield while also using him as their designated hitter for the rest of spring training.

