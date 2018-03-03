Yankees' Aaron Judge: Returns to action Friday
Judge (shoulder) played five innings in right field and went 0-for-1 with a walk Friday against the Braves.
As planned, Judge received his first spring reps in right field Friday. Judge is going to be rehabbing his shoulder until Opening Day, so his early exit from the game was a precautionary measure to allow the slugger to rest his ailment. Moving forward, the Yankees will likely have judge continue spending time in the outfield while also using him as their designated hitter for the rest of spring training.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Starting at DH on Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Doesn't expect to feel 100 percent until Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: To make spring debut Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could play in Grapefruit League next week•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Expected to take batting practice Monday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Will be eased into spring camp•
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....
-
First Base Tiers 2.0
Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...