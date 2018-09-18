Yankees' Aaron Judge: Returns to lineup
Judge (wrist) is back in the Yankees' lineup for the first time since late July, batting second and playing right field Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Judge will wind up missing just shy of eight weeks with a fractured right wrist. He had been activated off the disabled list for a few days but wasn't yet cleared to hit. After a successful simulated game Monday, he'll be a full participant in Tuesday's contest. His return bumps Andrew McCutchen to left field and Brett Gardner to the bench.
