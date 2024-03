Judge (abdomen) is starting in center field and batting third for the Yankees in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Pirates, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Judge's return to spring games kept getting pushed back as he battled through an abdominal issue, but he's finally back in the lineup for the first time since March 10. The 31-year-old slugger fully expects to be ready to go for Opening Day on March 28 against the Astros.