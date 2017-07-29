Yankees' Aaron Judge: Rips 33rd homer of 2017 on Friday
Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Rays.
Judge blasted 33rd bomb of the season, as he was one of three Yankees to homer off Austin Pruitt to help the Yankees pick up a home victory. The rookie continues to carry fantasy teams with his amazing .308/.430/.644 slash line.
