Yankees' Aaron Judge: Scores five runs in twin bill

Judge went 2-for-6 with a two-run homer and four walks while scoring five total runs in a doubleheader sweep over Detroit on Thursday.

Judge singled, walked and scored four times in Game 1 and drilled a home run to right field with a man aboard in the first inning of Game 2. The slugger has gone 6-for-15 with a pair of roundtrippers, four RBI and five walks over his last four games.