Yankees' Aaron Judge: Set for another CT scan

Judge has shown "encouraging" progress in his recovery from a stress fracture in his first right rib, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, and will undergo another CT scan in "a couple more weeks," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

"This time down has allowed that rib, that bone, to hopefully continue to heal," Boone stated on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. "All signs are encouraging there and hopefully this time down allows that rib to heal properly and hopefully have him part all this as well." Boone's comments suggest Judge continues to make strides toward avoiding surgery and being able to return during a potential resumption of the MLB season. Still, the need for another CT scan is an indication that the slugger has yet to fully heal, so it remains too early to assume that he will be ready to take the field by Opening Day.