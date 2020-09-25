Judge is expected to play in all three contests during the Yankees' weekend series versus the Marlins, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Judge was held out of the starting lineup Thursday, though he came on as a pinch hitter in the seventh and logged two at-bats while staying in the game to play right field. The team has taken a cautious approach with the slugger since he returned from a strained calf Sept. 16; however, it appears that he'll get a chance to ramp up for the postseason by taking part in all three games this weekend. Since his return, Judge has struggled with a .185 batting average and no extra-base hits while striking out 10 times in 27 at-bats.