Yankees' Aaron Judge: Set to resume hitting
Judge (shoulder) will resume his hitting program Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge was shut down earlier in the week due to shoulder soreness, but he's expected to ramp things up Friday after taking some time off to rest and recover. The outfielder will hit in the cage before ultimately progressing to live batting practice. Assuming his return to hitting goes off without a hitch, Judge should be ready to make his spring debut at some point next week or in early March.
