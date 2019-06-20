Yankees' Aaron Judge: Set to return Friday
Judge (oblique) has rejoined the Yankees and is expected to be activated prior to Friday's game against the Astros, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
The fact that he is back from his rehab assignment confirms the notion that he will be activated this weekend. He only hit .125 with seven strikeouts and one home run in five rehab games with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, but he was hitting .288 with five home runs in 20 games prior to suffering the serious oblique injury. Look for him to resume an everyday role with the occassional off day to keep him fresh and get at-bats for players like Brett Gardner or perhaps Cameron Maybin.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...