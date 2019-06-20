Yankees' Aaron Judge: Set to return Friday

Judge (oblique) has rejoined the Yankees and is expected to be activated prior to Friday's game against the Astros, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The fact that he is back from his rehab assignment confirms the notion that he will be activated this weekend. He only hit .125 with seven strikeouts and one home run in five rehab games with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, but he was hitting .288 with five home runs in 20 games prior to suffering the serious oblique injury. Look for him to resume an everyday role with the occassional off day to keep him fresh and get at-bats for players like Brett Gardner or perhaps Cameron Maybin.