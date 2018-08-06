Yankees' Aaron Judge: Should resume swinging soon

Judge (wrist) is expected to take dry swings at some point during the Yankees' three-game series in Chicago that begins Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Though Judge is set to take an incremental step forward in his recovery from a chip fracture in his right wrist, the slugger admitted Sunday that he continues to experience lingering pain and soreness. When Judge was first sidelined after being struck in the wrist by a pitch July 26, the Yankees outlined a three-week timetable for the outfielder's return to game action, but that estimate no longer appears realistic. With Judge's swinging now scheduled to take place a week later than initially planned, it's looking increasingly likely that his absence will extend to at least the last few days of August, if not early September.