Judge is "a little banged up" according to manager Joe Girardi, but is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's series opener against Tampa Bay, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.

Girardi also stated that Judge's day off is "nothing serious" although the right fielder did bang into the outfield wall during the eighth-inning of Tuesday's game while attempting to make a lunging play. The contact didn't appear to cause any harm and Judge stayed in the game, but adding that on top of five consecutive starts gave Girardi a good reason to give his star the day off. In his place, Clint Frazier draws the start in right while Jacoby Ellsbury slides into center.