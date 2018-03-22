Yankees' Aaron Judge: Showcases power Wednesday
Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and walks and four RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Orioles in Grapefruit League play.
Judge got off to a delayed start to the spring while recovering from offseason surgery on his left shoulder, but the outfielder seems to be finding his power stroke as Opening Day approaches. Slated to hit out of the two hole this season, Judge could approach or even surpass the 128 runs he amassed during Rookie of the Year-winning campaign while slotting in front of fellow masher Giancarlo Stanton.
