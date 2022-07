Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Mets.

Judge wasted little time adding to his league-leading homer total, blasting a 423-foot solo shot to right field in in the first inning. The long ball was his second in as many games and his fifth in six contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing .478/.571/1.217 and has racked up 12 RBI, seven runs and one stolen base over that span.