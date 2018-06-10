Yankees' Aaron Judge: Shows no sign of injury

Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mets.

Judge's status in the lineup Saturday was questionable after he suffered a thumb injury in Friday's matchup, but he quieted any fear regarding the severity of the injury by going yard in the eighth inning. It turned out to be the game winning run and was his 18th home run of the season. That's good enough for fourth in the American League, and he also ranks among the league leaders in RBI, runs scored and slugging percentage.

